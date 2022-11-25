Eric Idio Labog Jr. earns International Master title

TAGAYTAY CITY—Eric Idio Labog Jr. became the latest International Master (IM) when he achieved the mandatory 2200 Elo rating requirement.

The 19-year-old Labog, a freshman of the Immaculada Concepcion College, raised his Elo Standard rating of 2138 to 2242 to complete his IM title status.

According to National Coach Fide Master Roel Abelgas, Labog won the under 18 category of the 20th ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships (Standard) in Myanmar in 2019.

Thus, Labog got the direct IM title in the process.

“Sa direct title ay need mo lang mapataas ang Standard Elo rating mo sa 2200 para makumpleto ang IM title status,” said Abelgas.

Labog was beaten by International Master IM Harshavardhan G B of India in Thursday’s 8th round of the Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championship 2022 at the Knights Templar Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City here.

Labog has 5.0 points while Harshavardhan G B is still on top with 6.5 points.

International Master Michael “Jako” Concio Jr. toppled Fide Master Daniyal Sapenov of Kazakhstan to climb to second to sixth place with 5.5 points.

In the Girls division, WIM Ravi Rakshitta of India and WIM Ngoc Thuy Duong Bach of Vietnam toppled their respective rivals to share the top with 6.0 points in eight outings.

Rakshitta subdued Chelladurai Femil of India while Bach nipped Safitri Dhea of Indonesia.

Thirty two boys from eleven countries are competing in the junior division while 20 players are participating in the 9-round Swiss system tournament girls competition. The championship is organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines on behalf of the Asian Chess Federation.

READ MORE:

Team Cebu chessers log decent finishes in Asian Zonals