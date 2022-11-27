NBI-7 readies human trafficking raps against former cop, another man

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Large-scale human trafficking charges will be filed on Monday against a former policeman and another man, who are owners of separate massage parlors in Mandaue City that were raided by authorities on Friday, Nov. 25.

Arnel Pura of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) said that they raided the massage parlors in barangays Subangdaku and Tipolo in Mandaue City after the NBI-7 received complaints that these establishments allegedly offered “extra service” to customers.

Pura of NBI-7 said that they coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) and conducted the simultaneous raids at past 8 p.m. on Friday.

He said said that they rescued 19 women during the operation and arrested the former policeman, who owned the massage parlor in Barangay Tipolo, and also another male owner of another massage parlor in Barangay Subangdaku.

Pura of NBI-7 said that the rescued women were mostly from Mindanao.

He said that the rescued women were turned over to the DSWD-7 where they would undergo post-care therapy.

NBI-7: Complaints led to raids

For his part, NBI-7 Special Agent Agapito Gierran, said that their raid stemmed from the reports that they received about the illegal activities of these two spas or massage parlors.

After receiving this information, they immediately conducted surveillance that lasted for a week against these establishments and on Friday, they conducted the entrapment operation.

Gierran of NBI-7 said that the spa in Barangay Subangdaku reportedly offered “Bengali massage” for P1,500, where these female massage therapists would provide the service allegedly naked.

The other service spa allegedly offer “extra service” for P3,500 in exchange of sexual acts with clients.

The arrested individuals were detained at the NBI-7 detention cell, pending the filing of charges against them.

RELATED STORIES

NBI to intensify operations against sexual exploitation, human trafficking in Cebu

Spa owner arrested for alleged human trafficking, 11 rescued

Foreign national wanted for child prostitution, abuse arrested in Cebu

PH efforts against human trafficking lauded in US report

/dbs