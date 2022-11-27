Moira Dela Torre on her glow-up after split with Jason Marvin Hernandez: ‘I just healed’

Moira Dela Torre opened up about her separation from husband, fellow singer Jason Marvin Hernandez, saying she is already healed and is now more confident about herself.

The singer revealed that she was somehow “prepared” for the heartbreak as she already had a “weird feeling” in the beginning of 2022, in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe for the news program “TV Patrol” on Friday, Nov. 25.

“I think when the year started, I was getting this weird feeling that I was about to enter into a new season and I didn’t know what it was,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming and I think my heart was prepared for it.”

For Dela Torre, her breakup with Hernandez felt like she was “released from a prison,” allowing her to regain her creative self which she “lost for a little bit.” Now, the singer has been “very careful” in letting people into her life.

Dela Torre then spoke about her after-breakup glow and how going through the healing process boosted her self-confidence.

“I think I just healed. There was a long time when I wasn’t confident in how I look and how I felt,” she told Felipe. “Ngayon ko lang siguro naramdaman na (Maybe I just recently felt that) I don’t look so bad after all.”

When asked if she is ready to fall in love again, the singer laughed it off and admitted that she is “open” to the idea. Felipe followed up and asked, “Are you looking?” to which she responded, “No. I know it will come.”

Dela Torre and Hernandez, who got married in 2019, confirmed their breakup in May, with the latter confessing that he cheated on her. Dela Torre initially kept mum on the matter but eventually broke her silence, dismissing speculations that she also cheated on him.

Earlier this month, Dela Torre announced her first world tour which will kick off in Araneta Coliseum in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Hernandez recently released two songs entitled “All I Can Do” and “Ako Nalang,” which fans speculated to be about his separation from Dela Torre. EDV

