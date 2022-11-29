“Pangga-a Sab Ko” Stories: Lessons of courage and optimism from a cancer survivor

At the age of five, the world of a typical child is filled with play, discovery, and learning. For a young Nob Ryan Villarin of Labogon, Mandaue City, it was all this, secure in the company of his loving family and friends. Until he began to experience distressing symptoms. He had intermittent fever and his stomach ached constantly. He also manifested severe back and joint pains that made it hard for him to get up and move around. His parents were greatly troubled and brought him to their local hospital for tests. But despite initial negative findings, the symptoms persisted. He was then referred to a pediatric hematologist-oncologist and after a bone marrow aspiration test, new results indicated that he had Stage 2 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

That was 17 years ago.

“As a child, I really did not understand what my diagnosis meant. All I knew was that I was sick and hurting,” Nob said.

ALL is a type of cancer of the blood in which its effects can weaken the body, but it is curable through prompt and complete chemotherapy treatment. The chance of survival is very high among children but it comes with a heavy financial cost.

While the thought of their child battling cancer broke the hearts of Nob’s parents, the anticipated cost got them to a point of desperation. “My parents at that time did not have that much in order to pay for all of my medical expenses,” Nob said, as he described the turning point in their search for help from possible sources in the community. “We were watching television when we spotted an advertisement which was a public service announcement of Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu,” he added.

The “Pangga-a Sab Ko” program of Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Cebu provides consistent assistance for the medical and psychosocial needs of children with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Since 1995, the program has nurtured back to health almost 130 cancer survivors and currently supports more children who are still undergoing chemotherapy.

“Despite our financial constraints, the Foundation helped us by giving the assistance essential for my chemotherapy treatment. It also gave my family the hope that I could be cured from my disease,” Nob said. “It turned out to be the positive plot during what I call ‘my chemotherapy years’. The Foundation was really dependable throughout my journey. They provided my prescribed medications thus reducing our expenses,” he added.

Beyond the medical assistance, Nob appreciated the personalized care that Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and its staff extended to him during his treatment. “The Foundation stayed by my side the whole time. They let me experience life as a normal person. Because of them, I was inspired to continue my education and I got to do my passion as well,” he said. “It was one of the reasons why I considered the battle with my illness worth fighting for,” he added.

In addition to that, Nob is also grateful to all of Kapwa’s donors and benefactors. He said, “To all of you, thank you very much for being a helping hand to us during the most difficult times of our lives as cancer patients. You gave us strength and hope that we will recover one day.”

Nob exited his chemotherapy in December, 2008 after three years of treatment. Now, he has been cancer-free for almost 14 years. Just recently, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology degree at Velez College on August 11, 2022. At present, he is busy preparing for his upcoming licensure examination in March, 2023.

“My childhood dream was to become a doctor,” Nob declared. “But at this point, I do not see myself pursuing medical school. I am now focused on passing my board exam next year so that I can work as a medical technologist locally and, if the opportunity presents itself, migrate and work abroad,” he added.

The 23-year-old personifies a firm resolve as he pursues his dreams. “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko made me realize that life is a worthwhile journey. I learned to be courageous and optimistic in all that I do,” he concluded.

Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu celebrates its 30th year of service today, November 29, 2022. For three decades, the Foundation continues to be at the forefront in developing a healthy community.

With heartfelt gratitude, KKMK-Cebu wants to thank its family of benefactors, donors, partners, volunteers, countless anonymous individuals, and members together with the consistent commitment of its Board of Officers and hardworking staff for their significant contributions in helping the Foundation spread and sustain its work. The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), Alpa Foundation Inc., JEG Development Corporation, SM City Cebu, International Pharmaceuticals Inc., Simon Enterprises Inc., RGMA Network Inc., CDN Digital, Chateau de Busay, and all others including the local government units have propelled Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko to fulfill its objectives for the community that it serves. Truly, they have exemplified unfaltering support and boundless generosity. To all of them, we say, “Daghang salamat sa inyong padayon nga pagpangga!”

