Aside from highlighting Christmas spirit, 27th ‘Pasko sa V. Rama’ will also feature sidewalk cleanliness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The anticipated Christmas tradition along V. Rama Avenue dubbed “Pasko sa V. Rama” will be launched on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Rotary Club of Cebu-Guadalupe President and project director of Pasko sa V. Rama 2022 Dr. Ester Concha, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, said a parade featuring all the parols and Belen entries will kick off the activity.

Pasko sa V. Rama was established as a community project in 1995 by the mayor to celebrate Christmas along the 4.7-kilometer street covering barangays San Nicolas, Calamba, and Guadalupe.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama also said that aside from the most awaited Cluster Street Decoration contest, the activity will also serve as an augmentation activity to reclaim sidewalks and maintain their cleanliness.

“Ang original jud sa Pasko sa V. Rama, apil jud ng cleanliness,” he said.

The mayor noted that the program does not only promote the Holy family and V. Rama Avenue.

It also promotes orderliness, as personnel from the Cebu City Traffic Information Office (CCTIO) and the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team will recover the sidewalks from encroachments during the activity’s launching.

“Mag organize ta og clusters unya sila will become a family,” he added. /rcg

