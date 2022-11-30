Mandani Bay Police Outpost Activated

HTLand, Inc., developer of the iconic Mandani Bay in Mandaue City turns over today to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) a new police outpost along F.E. Zuellig Ave., Mandaue City.

The detachment is established under a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between HTLand, Inc., and MCPO in order to help the community by increasing police visibility and providing security in the North Reclamation Area.

The keys to the facility were turned over by Mandani Bay Project Adviser Jeffrey Lun and Project Director Gilbert Ang to Mayor Jonas Cortes and City Police Director PCOL Jeffrey Caballes in a ceremony held at the outpost, fronting the emerging Mandani Bay community.

During the ceremony, Gilbert Ang stressed HTLand’s commitment as a partner of growth to Mandaue City by providing infrastructure where its residents can safely live and thrive.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, the community sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.

