Saul Alvarez sorry over Messi World Cup jersey rant

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | December 01,2022 - 11:51 AM
Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and Mexico’s midfielder #21 Uriel Antuna fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

World boxing champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez issued an apology to Lionel Messi on Wednesday after accusing the Argentine World Cup star of mistreating a Mexican football jersey.

Alvarez took to Twitter last weekend to vent anger at Messi, saying the football star had “insulted” Mexico by appearing to place his foot on an El Tri jersey on the floor of the Argentina locker room.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the changing room with our jersey and flag????” Mexican icon Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

“He had better ask God that I don’t find him!!”

Alvarez’s outburst elicited immediate responses from those defending Messi and claiming there was nothing unusual about a football jersey being on the floor after a match.

Argentina captain Messi had apparently swapped shirts with his Mexico counterpart Andres Guardado.

On Wednesday, Alvarez, 32, apologized to Messi and Argentina, saying he had overreacted.

“I was carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

“Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

“I wish both teams much success in their matches today and will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina still advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup as Group C winners after a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday.

Poland also went through as runners-up although a 2-1 win for Mexico over Saudi Arabia in the group’s other game meant Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side advanced only on goal difference.

