Security guard killed in San Fernando 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in San Fernando town, southern Cebu are now looking into the killing of a security guard there last Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022.

Police confirmed receiving a shooting alarm around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Siloy, Barangay Balud. They identified the victim as Eugene Dakay Degamo.

Based on initial findings from investigators, Degamo worked as a security guard stationed at a large food manufacturing plant also in San Fernando town.

Citing accounts from nearby witnesses, they said Degamo was walking along Sitio Siloy with an umbrella amid Wednesday’s rains when a suspect approached him and shot him multiple times.

Police recovered at least four pieces of fired cartridges from the crime scene.

They also believed that the gunman, or gunmen, fled the scene onboard a motorcycle.

Degamo was declared dead on the spot by responding medics.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

