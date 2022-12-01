Don Bosco Technology Center finally gets to play 

CEBU CITY,Philippines— The lone 12-under team competing in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament, the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, will play their first and last game on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

DBTC is the lone team that signed up for Cesafi’s supposedly 12-under basketball tournament after no other school joined the competition.

DBTC’s head coach Vernini Tangarorang told CDN Digital that he is happy that his players get the chance to play in the league even if it’s only an exhibition match.

The Greywolves will play against the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) selection at 1 p.m. on Saturday as a prelude to the Cesafi All-Star Games.

“Nalipay ra sad ko nga makaduwa na gyud tawn ang mga bata kay nag expect baya gyud mi nga mo compete mi sa 12-under sa Cesafi. Didto na namo nahibaw-an hapit na ang opening nga kami ra diay ang naka register nga team,” said Tangarorang.

(I am quite happy that the kids get to play because we really expected to compete in the 12-under of the Cesafi. We only knew close to the opening day that we were the only team that registered.)

“Naka training nami, naka patahi nami ug uniform ug among sponsor naka gasto na pud, pero, wala mi nila pahibaw-a hangtod hapit na ang duwa nga kami ra diay ang team nga naa sa 12-under. Pero maayo na lang kay at least makaduwa ang mga bata inig ka Sabado.”

(We already trained, we had uniforms made and our sponsors spent for us but we weren’t informed until near opening day that we were the only team in the 12-under. But it’s good that at least the kids are able to play this Saturday.)

DBTC’s roster is comprised of Derick Daniel Besario, Liam Augustine Castañares, Yesua Kade Castrodes, Dmithwin Denry, Mark Laurence Lawas, Charles Kurt Longakit, Charles Ruel Ocada, Karol Jyosef Padilla, Glad Kornelius Romaguera, George Recano III, Louise Clark Sanchez, Trevor Allen Sebial, Stevin Sarigumba, Van Noel Tabares, and Lex Justo Antonio Tudtod.

Meanwhile, MGBL’s team will be made up of Jay Klarence Obeso, Anjoe Lim, Eugefel Gian Nacario, Enzo Garcia, Leanne Jacob Nadela, Jerick Mathieu Bascar, Dwayne Scott Enriquez, Rick Jedin Celin, Erwan Jordan Isidto, Blake Dylan Z.Hernando, Brix Tristan Z. Hernando, Louise Anton Gabutan, Isaiah Aguirre, Dylan Barcelonia, and John Marco Dela Cruz.

The team’s head coach is Joshua Canada while his assistant coach is Archer Aquino.

