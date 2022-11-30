Cesafi basketball all-star game lineup bared

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The cast of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) All-Star Basketball Game was officially revealed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Cesafi All Star Game is slated on December 3, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the college division, Team A will be headed by University of the Visayas’ (UV) head coach Gary Cortes.

The team will be comprised of UV’s AJ Sacayan, Ted Saga, Kent Salarda, Froiland Maglasang, and Jiesel Tarrosa, University of San Carlos’ (USC) Froiland Mangubat, Vhann Joshua Baruc, Acer Go, Roosevelt Jelianggao, and Benedict Chua, and University of Cebu’s (UC) Paul Galinato, Luigi Gabisan, Luther Leonard, Michael Diaz, and Jhiey Paraldo.

Meanwhile, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) head coach Alan Cabatingan will call the shots for Team B.

His players are USPF’s Neon Chavez, Aljie Mendez, Rodello Cauba, Dave Paulo, and John Maglasang, Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s (CIT-U) John Edward Jabonete, Jesse Aloro, Monsour Proel, Josiah Villamayor, and Allen Rey Gler, and University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) Justine Langres, Elmer Echavez, Karl Cabulao, JZ Dizon, and Klein Gordillo.

In the high school all-stars, team A will be mentored by City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy’s (CBSAA) head coach Leode Garcia. Sacred Heart-School Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) head coach Rommel Rasmo calls the shots for Team B.

Team A is comprised of Lance Sabroso, Simon Maghinay, Jerome Arboiz, Yzali Dugaduga, Dale Otero, Tryke Pesa, Sebastian Verzosa, Peter John Peteros, Lawrence Mangubat, Vince Manangquil, Gemini Abellana, John Linares, Mark Solonia, Allen Gako, and Zyldjone Asuncion.

Team B is composed of Jared Bahay, Michael Asoro, Josh go, Franco Gabonada, Jordyn Ampong, Ryan Sinoy, Jan Roluna, Lybron James Lamo, Simon Jayoma, Joshua Himang, Lee Sabanal, Ryan Artis, Jose Mark Tumabang, Jhon Carlo Sabroso, and Goldloin Zamora.

The Cesafi all-star game will start at 12 noon with the Don Bosco Technology Center’s (DBTC) 12-under team having an exhibition game against the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) selection followed by the main all-star games.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

After two-year break, Cesafi wars finally begin on Oct. 15