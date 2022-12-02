Passengers with kids urged: Travel ahead of peak days this holiday season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu South and North Bus terminals manager Carmen Quijano appeals to parents and passengers planning to travel with children to take advantage of days before the expected influx of passengers ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“I cannot afford nga makakita og mga bag-ong gianak ba unya ang uban one-year-old madala nimo kay di man na makaagwanta sa kainit,” Quijano said.

(I cannot to see people carrying a new born baby while others bring with them a one-year-old baby because these kids cannot endure the heat.)

“Mao na akong ipasidaan nga please come early. Ang mga bata unahon na and i-less ang mga baggages nga dal-on,” she added.

(That is why I am reminding you to please come early. The kids should always be the first on your mind and to bring fewer baggage.)

During peak days, Quijano said they would expect over 10,000 passengers a day in the South Bus terminal, based on the number of passengers that had flocked the terminals during the Kalag-Kalag season.

She said they were now planning to implement ways to lessen and prevent congestion in terminals this coming third week of the month until the beginning of January.

She also appealed to passengers to be patient as she admitted that the terminal’s waiting area only had a capacity of 1,500.

“Mahatud man nato. Ang gi-mean nako, dili g’yod nato mahatod ang pasahero right there and then. Ma-accommodate sila pero maghuwat lang,” she said.

(We can all bring them to their destination. What I meant is we cannot accommodate the passengers right there and then. We can accommodate them all but they would have to wait.)

“Ang atong gobernador naghatag man og upat ka passenger waiting areas nga nindot alang sa atong pasahero. You can eat ug madeletar ang pagbyahe pwede man magstay sa passenger area,” she added.

(Our governor gave us four passenger waiting areas that are comfortable for the passengers. You can eat and if the trip is delayed they can stay at the passenger area.)

