Lighting of giant Christmas tree marks official start of Christmas celebration in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandauehanons crowded the city’s heritage park Thursday night, December 1, 2022, to witness the official lighting of the city’s giant Christmas tree and other Christmas decorations.

Mayor Jonas Cortes led the countdown that marked the official start of the Christmas celebration here.

Bright and colorful lights filled the City Hall grounds and heritage plaza to the delight of the hundreds who were present, including children.

A fireworks display capped off the special night.

The lighting of the giant Christmas tree was timed with the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the Mandaue Presidencia.

Also in the same gathering, city officials recognized Mandauehanons who made significant contributions to the city.

In his message, Mayor Cortes said that “85 years ago the Mandaue Presidencia was inaugurated during incumbency of Governor Sotero Cabahug” and since then, the presidencia has become an important landmark in the city.

Cortes said that the site where the presidencia was erected has been a witness of what Mandaues was like then until it rose to become the industrial city that it is now.

“It [the presidencia] became a symbol of Mandaue as it honed leaders to serve the Mandauehanons through the years,” the mayor said.

Cortes said Mandauehanons have suffered a lot during the pandemic. Just recently a huge fire also left hundreds of families from Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc homeless.

However, Mandauehanons persevered.

“And as we celebrate Christmas, it is my wish that may these Christmas lights that we are about to enjoy show us enthusiasm, excited to embracing another year, another chapter of Mandaue City,” the mayor said.

“This celebration is dedicated to all of you. Thank you for ensuring that Mandaue City continues to become the great city that it should be,” he added.

Before he ended his speech, Cortes encouraged everyone “to do our part in embracing a better and greater future ahead of us.”

“Our ancestor built the foundation of a great city. Your future lies in your hands.”

“Together let us bring Mandaue to the next level of excellence, second to none. Walay biyaay Mandaue. Magkuyog tang tanan. We are Mandaue!,” he added.

/bmjo

