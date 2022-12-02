Argao robbery: Two men break into pharmacy, steal P90,000 cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men wearing black bonnets robbed a pharmacy at past 2 a.m. today, Dec. 2, in Argao town in southern Cebu and fled with P90,000 cash.

Police Corporal Ariel Conde, investigator of the Argao Police Station, said that a part of the face of one of the robbers was caught by the security camera or CCTV of the pharmacy as he tried to disable the CCTV.

Conde said he was appealing to the public if they recognized the face of the robber to inform the police station so they could act on it.

Aside from that Conde said that they were also coordinating with the Liloan Police Station because of the way the pharmacy was robbed and that both pharmacies were branches of the same pharmacy chain.

Conde was referring to the robbery of a pharmacy in Liloan town on the early morning of Nov. 30 where the thieves also made a hole on the cement wall at the back of the establishment where they entered it.

The thieves fled with P115,000 cash that they also took from the pharmacy’s vault.

According to the report of Police Major Michael Roque, Argao Police Station chief, that the thieves entered the pharmacy by making a hole on the fence made of cement and then they bore a hole at the back portion of the pharmacy’s wall to enter the establishment.

The report said that the robbery was estimated to have been done at 2:30 a.m. today, Dec. 2.

It was only reported at past 7 a.m. after the workers of the pharmacy arrived for work.

Conde, for his part, said that they found out later that the robbers were caught by the CCTV of the pharmacy.

He said that a footage of the CCTV showed one of the robbers masked face as he tried to disable the security camera.

With this, Conde again called on the public to inform them if they recognize the face and if they had knowledge about the robbery.

Argao is first-class municipality in Cebu province and is located at least 70 kilometers south of Cebu City.

/dbs