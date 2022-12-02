Lapu-Lapu Mayor donates P1M for Mandaue fire victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City or Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan turned over on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, a cheque worth P1 million to Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Chan donated the amount to the city government of Mandaue for the fire victims at Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc.

The fire that hit the area on Nov. 22, 2022 had displaced around 670 families.

“Unya nakasaad man ko nga mohatag ko og usa ka milyon, mao na akong gigunitan ang cheke karon. Sana all, naa na ang usa ka milyon nga gisaad ni Mayor Chan para sa mga nasunogan,” Chan said.

(Since I promised that I will give P1 million pesos, so this is why I am holding the check now. I wish this is for all, here is the P1 million that Mayor Chan has promised the fire victims.)

Chan earlier donated his one-month salary worth P188,726 to the fire victims.

Aside from this, the city has also donated food and non-food items, such as kitchen utensils and hygiene kits.

“Kanang kwarta makit-an ra ta na, kanang mga butang makit-an ra na, pero ang kinabuhi dili na makit-an. Pasalamat ta sa atong mahal nga patron,” he added.

(Money we can find it, things we can find it, but a life cannot be found. We thank our beloved patron [that nobody has died in the fire].)

He also urged the fire victims to use the amount that they would be receiving in rehabilitating their houses and not spend it on any vice, especially gambling.

“Puhonan ni ipamalit ninyo og materyales ug puhonan sa inyong negosyo para makabangon mo og balik,” he said.

(This is a capital to buy materials [to rebuild your houses] and this is capital for your business to help you recover from this.)

