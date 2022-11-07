P53M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P53 million worth of suspected shabu was seized during separate police operations in Central Visayas from October 30 to November 6, 2022.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they seized around 7.8 kilos of suspected shabu from around 161 suspected drug personalities in the region.

These suspects were arrested from 114 total anti-illegal drug operations in the region.

Of these 7.8 kilos, at least 3.5 kilos were from the Cebu City Police Office, which has an estimated market value of P24.3 million. These were out of 29 conducted operations with 33 total arrests within the same period.

Based on their previous operations, Alba said that they monitored that these illegal drug items were mostly sourced out in Luzon, particularly in Manila. These are transported to Cebu as the latter is a transhipment point for other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Alba added that they also continue to monitor the possible big drug personalities behind these illegal operations and their monitoring resulted in these ‘well-prepared’ and ‘well-executed’ operations.

Apart from illegal drugs, police in Central Visayss conducted operations against illegal gambling operations, which resulted to the arrest of 410 individuals with P33, 267 recovered bet money.

In their campaign against illegal possession of firearms, Alba said that his men also confiscated and recovered 72 firearms and one explosive from 14 individuals. Another 20 illegal firearms were also surrendered to authorities during their Oplan Katok.

For their campaign against wanted persons, they arrested 136 individuals wherein 23 are most wanted persons and 113 were wanted persons.

