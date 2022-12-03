‘Contented’ Paolo Contis introduces Yen Santos to Lolit Solis ‘as friend’

Lolit Solis expressed appreciation for her talent, Paolo Contis, for visiting her at the hospital, as she disclosed that the actor looked “happy and contented” with a “good influence” in his life now.

The columnist-manager, who admitted she does not like her talents visiting her at the hospital when she undergoes dialysis, showed a glimpse of her meeting with Contis, via her Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 2.

“Nag-enjoy ako sa mga kalokohan ni Paolo Contis na introduced ako kay Yen Santos as friend… pero may ‘I love you,’ kalokah!” Solis quipped. “Ang babait talaga ng mga alaga ko, kaya sobra akong confident na kakayanin ko ang lahat dahil nandiyan sila.”

(I enjoyed Paolo Contis’ antics, he introduced Yen Santos as [a] friend… but there are ‘I love you’s,’ crazy! My talents are really kind, so I am confident I can handle all [treatments] because of them.)

Solis added in another Instagram post, also yesterday, that Contis looked “stable” and that this may be due to a “good influence” in his life.

“Hanga ako ngayon sa physique ni Paolo dahil fit na fit siya. At mukhang very stable siya ngayon. Talagang mukha siyang happy at contented, kaya sinuman ang love niya ngayon good influence sa kanya.” she said. “At palagay ko ito ang inspiration na matagal ng hinihintay ni Paolo Contis. Clue Salve at Gorgy, ibigay na natin, ang lucky girl, si Yen Santos.”

(I am amazed with Paolo’s physique now because he is really fit. And he looks very stable now. He really looks happy and contented, so whoever he loves right now is a good influence on him. And I think this is the inspiration Paolo Contis has been waiting for in so long. Clue, Salve and Gorgy, let us give it, the lucky girl is Yen Santos.)

Contis and Santos were the subjects of headlines last year after they were paired in the film “A Farway Land” and both unfollowed everyone on Instagram. It was during this time that speculations arose about whether Santos was the cause of Contis’ breakup with his then-partner, actress LJ Reyes.

The breakup between Reyes and Contis was confirmed by Solis in August 2021. Solis asserted that the former couple’s separation was a mutual decision, but this was refuted by Reyes in September 2021.

Later in the same month, Contis confessed that he had cheated on Reyes, but insisted that Santos was not involved in their breakup. He also admitted that he spent a day in Baguio City with Santos “as a friend.”

In November last year, Santos appeared to have spent her birthday with Contis as they posted photos that seemed to be taken at the same location. They were also seen together during Santos’ birthday last month.

Despite this, Contis and Santos have yet to confirm the status of their relationship. /ra

