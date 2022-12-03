Cebu BRT groundbreaking finally set in January 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Proponents and the contractor of the long-awaited Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to break grounds for the project in January next year.

Engr. Gerry Flores of the Hunan Road and Bridge (HNRB) Construction, the BRT contractor based in Hunan, China, said they are just waiting for the Notice to Proceed from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), so they can start the construction works for the project.

Officials from the Cebu City government, the DOTr, and the HNRB met in Cebu City on Friday, December 2, 2022, to discuss the preparations required to jumpstart the actual project construction, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said in a report.

To recall, the DOTr awarded the contract for Package 1 of the BRT project to HNRB last month. Package 1 of the BRT is from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard, and right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave.

Flores promised that there would only be minimal traffic adjustment once they begin their work on the project.

“Plano namin i-klo-close namin yung isat-kalahating linya bawat direksyon, both sides, i-close namin, sa gitna lang,” Flores was quoted in the report.

Paul Gotiong of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), however, asked for a traffic assessment plan from the HNRB so that the CCTO could also conduct its assessment, given the presence of numerous intersections along Jones Avenue.

“Sa site inspection palang kami ulit, kaya titingnan pa namin ang ibang agencies anong permits na makukuha naming kaya, as of now, wala pa kaming na submit na traffic plan,” Flores added.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, however, asked if it would be possible to wait until the Sinulog in January next year would be over before they begin the construction works.

“If SRP will close, vehicles will be re-routed diri sa N. Bacalso ug Jones Avenue. That would create a big impact sa traffic gihapon because of the citywide celebration,” Guardo said.

“Actually, Hunan can already start initial logistical requirement, not necessarily i-close ang dalan. Daghan nga movable area nga no need na during those times di pa kinahanglan isirado ninyo ang dalan,” he added.

Portions of the South Road Properties will be off to traffic during the Sinulog sa SRP in January next year. /rcg

