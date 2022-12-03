World Cup Round of 16: qualified teams, schedule and how it works

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | December 03,2022 - 06:37 PM
Fifa lettering is displayed at the presentation ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Fifa lettering is displayed at the presentation ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

With the World Cup knockout phase having begun, here is an overview of the teams advancing to the last 16 at the tournament in Qatar:

HOW DOES THE KNOCKOUT STAGE AT WORLD CUP 2022 WORK?

  • In the knockout stage the teams will play each other once, with the winning team going to the next round. There are total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Dec. 18.
  • There is also a third place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.
  • If the scores are equal at the end of normal playing time, extra time is played for two periods of 15 minutes each. If the score is still tied, this is followed by a penalty shoot-out to determine the winners.

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE?

GROUP A

FILE–Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington

FILE–Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington

  • The Netherlands secured a place in the last 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.
  •  Senegal, the reigning African Champions, started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but they turned their fortunes with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar and a decisive 2-1 win over Ecuador.

GROUP B

FILE–England’s forward #11 Marcus Rashford (C front) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

FILE–England’s forward #11 Marcus Rashford (C front) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

  • England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victories against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States.
  • The United States qualified as runner-up of Group B after a 1-0 victory over Iran in a match overshadowed by political tension following draws with Wales and England.

GROUP C

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group C – Argentina v Mexico – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – November 26, 2022 Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group C – Argentina v Mexico – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – November 26, 2022 Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

  • Argentina clawed back the top spot in Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland after a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia. They will next face Australia on Saturday.
  • Poland clinched a spot in the last 16 as runners-up of Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw with Mexico and a loss to Argentina. They meet France on Sunday.

GROUP D

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group D – France v Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar – November 26, 2022 France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group D – France v Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar – November 26, 2022 France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

  • Reigning champion France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the last 16 with consecutive Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.
  • Australia claimed a spot in the last 16 as Group D runners-up with 6 points from wins over Tunisia and Denmark. They go on to face Argentina on Saturday.

GROUP E

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group E – Japan v Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar – December 1, 2022 Japan’s Maya Yoshida and Daizen Maeda celebrate with teammates after the match as Japan qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group E – Japan v Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar – December 1, 2022 Japan’s Maya Yoshida and Daizen Maeda celebrate with teammates after the match as Japan qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

  •  Japan surged into the last 16 as the unlikely winners of Group E after the Samurai Blue staged two stunning comeback wins over Germany and Spain, losing only to Costa Rica. They will face Croatia on Monday.
  •  Spain clinched a spot in the last 16 with a blowout against Costa Rica, followed by a draw with Germany and a loss to Japan. They will meet Morocco on Tuesday.

GROUP F

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group F – Morocco v Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar – November 23, 2022 Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action with Morocco’s Yahya Attiat-Allah and Selim Amallah REUTERS/Marko Djurica

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group F – Morocco v Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar – November 23, 2022 Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action with Morocco’s Yahya Attiat-Allah and Selim Amallah REUTERS/Marko Djurica

  •  Morocco topped Group F with wins over Canada and Belgium following a goalless draw with Croatia, and will play against Spain on Tuesday.
  •  Croatia joined the last 16 after two goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium and a 4-1 victory over Canada. They will next face Japan on Monday.

Group G

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group G – Cameroon v Brazil – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 2, 2022 Cameroon’s Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with teammates look dejected as Cameroon are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group G – Cameroon v Brazil – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 2, 2022 Cameroon’s Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with teammates look dejected as Cameroon are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

  • Brazil booked their ticket for the knockout stage with back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia, followed by a 1-0 loss to Cameroon. They will face South Korea on Monday.
  • Switzerland secured the runners-up spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia and a victory over Cameroon, and will go on to play Portugal on Tuesday.

GROUP H

South Korea’s players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

South Korea’s players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

  • Portugal finished Group H with a defeat by South Korea but held on to their top spot to face Switzerland on Tuesday.
  •  South Korea clinched entry to the knockout stage with a last-gasp win over already-qualified Portugal, following a goalless draw with Uruguay and a loss to Ghana.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE? (PHILIPPINE TIME)

December 3

Netherlands vs United States (11 p.m.)

December 4

Argentina vs Australia (3 a.m.)
France vs Poland (11 p.m.)

December 5

England vs Senegal (3 a.m.)
Japan vs Croatia (11 p.m.)

December 6

Brazil vs South Korea (3 a.m)
Morroco vs Spain (11 p.m.)

December 7

Portugal vs Switzerland (3 a.m.)

WHICH TEAMS ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP?

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group E – Costa Rica v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar – December 2, 2022 Germany players look dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

FILE–FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group E – Costa Rica v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar – December 2, 2022 Germany players look dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Group A: Ecuador and Qatar
  •  Group B: Iran and Wales
  •  Group C: Mexico and Saudi Arabia
  •  Group D: Tunisia and Denmark
  •  Group E: Germany and Costa Rica
  •  Group F: Belgium and Canada
  •  Group G: Cameroon and Serbia
  •  Group H: Uruguay and Ghana
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Croatia, England, France, Japan, knockout phase, last 16, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United States, World Cup

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.