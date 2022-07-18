Residents in San Remigio seek help over ‘unruly’ foreigner 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—More than 100 residents in Sitio Panaghigugma in Barangay Punta, San Remigio town, northern Cebu staged a protest against a foreigner accused of being unruly on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Residents alleged that the unruly foreigner national has harassed some of their residents, including their children by throwing stones at them.

In a press statement signed by Alma Patalinghug, president of Women’s Association, and Alfredo Arcipe, president of Fisherfolks Association, they asked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Senators Raffy Tulfo, Pia Cayetano, and Risa Hontiveros to intercede and help them to deport the American national immediately.

“Sige lang mi niya abugon ug ang among mga sakayan iyang itukmod. Kaduha nami nagsumbagay ug iya kung gibunalan, siya ang dangan sa among lugar,” Arcipe said.

The group reports that the foreigner, who is an American national, had a brawl with fisherfolk in the sitio that resulted to injury. They added that some women were also insulted and threatened by the American.

Bearing placards, protesters shouted to deport the American national. They, however, clarified that they welcome and love foreigners except this particular one.

“He has no respect toward children, women, fisherfolk, sickly, and dead people,” Patalinghug said.

Persona non Grata

CDN Digital is not disclosing the name of the American while waiting for his comment.

The Barangay has already declared the foreigner as “Persona non Grata,” which was supported by the Municipal Council of San Remigio.

The Bureau of Immigration has also declared the foreign national as an “undesirable alien” for being an overstaying tourist and engaging in a business even without a visa permit.

The said American was jailed in Bicutan in May 2022. But on June 29, 2022, he was able to post bail and was released.

Due to this, the group appealed to the Department of Justice, through Secretary Crispin Remulla, to cancel the bail bond of the foreigner and issue a new order to arrest him.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Chan welcomes IATF move to study bid to allow foreign leisure tourists into PH

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy