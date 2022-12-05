Year-end cash assistance for Lapu seniors approved 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Council has approved an ordinance granting year-end cash assistance to qualified senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

This was confirmed by City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, who submitted the ordinance to the city council.

In the ordinance, senior citizens will receive year-end cash assistance of P4,000 while PWDs get P3,000.

The amount shall be given to senior citizens and PWDs not later than December 15, 2022.

To avail of such assistance, senior citizens must submit an accomplished application form from the Office of the Senior Citizen’s Affairs-Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office (OSCA-PDAO), a photocopy of their Senior Citizen’s ID, certification from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of active voting record, while bedridden senior citizens must submit a medical certificate endorsed by the Lapu-Lapu City Helth Department.

For PWDs, they must submit a photocopy of their PWD identification card issued by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO); an original copy of the certificate of disability signed by the City Health Officer and a photocopy of their medical records; and COMELEC certification of active voting record.

A photograph shall also be attached to the application for bedridden senior citizens and PWDs, while the head of the household or guardian or the parent must present proof of relationship to the beneficiary upon submission of the application. Their cash assistance will be delivered to their homes.

The CSWDO, OSCA, PDAO, and the City Treasurer’s Office are designated to implement the provisions of the ordinance, upon the approval of the mayor.

/bmjo

