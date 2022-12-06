No contrabands found in Cebu City, Medellin jail male dorms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities weren’t able to find illegal drugs, cellphones or bladed weapons in two separate greyhound operations at the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory and the Medellin District Jail Male Dormitory on Tuesday dawn, December 6.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Cebu City and Medellin town, together with the local police, joined forces in these two operations.

The greyhound operation in Cebu City Jail started around 3 a.m. and three hours later, another separate operation was made by a different team in Medellin.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the management from these two jail facilities were the ones who requested for the greyhound operations.

“Ang nag duma sa city jail ang nag request (for conduct of greyhound operation),” Alcantara said. “As per report sa atoang team, walay nakuha nga contraband. Ang sa Medellin naa lay nakuha nga ginagmay nga kwarta,” she added.

Alcantara said that the zero recovery of contrabands from inside these jails is “not unusual”.



This does not also mean that the information about their operation leaked. This, she said, is a manifestation that the city jail management is doing good in their functions.

“Mura ba’g continuous ang monitoring sa in and out sa ilang jail facilities. Dili siya unusual but manifestation og giunsa pag duma sa city jail,” Alcantara added.

“Dako kay tag pagsalig sa BJMP. Kaning walay maseize dili always indication nga naay ni leak, indication ni nga maayo ang pag dumala,” she further disclosed.

Alcantara said that it is part of their standard procedure to coordinate with the heads of the BJMP-7 before they conduct their greyhound operation.

In earlier reports, two former Cebu City jail male dormitory wardens admitted that the entry of contraband remains their major concern.

