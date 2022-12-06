Store owner jailed for ‘rape’ of 11-year-old girl

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 49-year-old man, who was listed as the Top 5 most wanted person in the municipal level, was arrested by the personnel of Cordova Police Station on Monday, December 5, at his residence in Barangay Ibabao, in the same town.

This was confirmed by Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station.

The accused, who was identified as Danny Malaki, was arrested based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Dee Seares of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7 in Mandaue City.

Malaki is facing a rape charge.

No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Police Corporal Shiela Bacus, chief of the Women’s Desk of the Cordova Police Station, said that the alleged rape happened in May this year.

She said that the 11-year-old victim bought something at the store owned by the accused. The accused then ask the victim to throw their garbage in exchange for money.

“Pag-adto sa garahe, gibira ug kalit sa accused ang biktima sud sa sakyanan ug didto gihimo sa accused ang pag-abuse,” Bacus said.

(When the girl went to their garbage, he grabbed the girl and brought her to a parked vehicle where the abuse happened.)

Bacus said that after the alleged rape, the accused reportedly gave the victim P10 before she left.

The rape was only reported to the police in June.

Bacus said that Malaki was informed of the nature of his offense and was likewise apprised of his constitutional rights during his arrest.

The suspect, she said, admitted that he had sex with the child during the interrogation. However, he alleged that he was seduced by the child.

Malaki is now detained at the Cordova Police Station.

/dcb