59 couples exchange marital vows in Mandaue mass wedding

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Fifty-nine couples exchanged “I do’s” in a mass wedding organized by the National Shrine of St. Joseph and Taga Mandaue Inc. (TMI) on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The dreams of some couples to legalize their union came true during the mass wedding held at the parish.

Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil “Dodong” Billones officiated the exchange of the wedding vows of the 59 couples.

Billones said that he was able to talk to some of the couples and was inspired by their stories and admired how they were able to survive the test of time.

He said a few of the couples were living in for as long as 18 years and others have eight, five, children.

Billones also stressed the importance of marriage.

“Any relationship nga naay commitment is valid and beautiful ang nakaanindot lang sa sacrament of matrimony we put God at the center of our love, the truth is even with the best bride or groom dili man perpekto that’s why we need to put God in the middle, God infused the grace and strengthen the fidelity of each other for the sake of the growth of the Church. We see, for the evil one to attack the church, he attacks first the families and couples, and this is a beautiful moment of grace and we thank God for this,” said Billones.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also attended the mass wedding and wished the couples a lifetime of happiness and commitment.

“Ang kani’ng kasal dili ni atubangan sa pari kundi sa Ginoo. Lifetime commitment nga dili nato pasagdan, gani ang gobyerno nasayud ta’ng tanan nga ang barangay ug pamilya is the basic unit of our society. Para nako ang magtiayon dako og katungdanan sa pagpalambo sa atoang dakbayan, mao na pag-ampo nga ang kani’ng ila’hang kontrata ug lifetime commitment forever,” said Cortes.

After the wedding, the couples were treated to a reception at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. /rcg