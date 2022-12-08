Cebuano weightlifter places 10th in Worlds

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza finished 10th overall in the men’s 61-kilogram division of the ongoing 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia held on December 7, 2022 (December 8, Manila Time).

This was announced by Ceniza’s head coach Ramon Solis. Solis said that Ceniza finished Group B’s competition at third place.

This was after Ceniza lifted 125 kilograms in the snatch and went on lifting a total of 155kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 280-kilograms.

However, in the overall results, Ceniza was ranked 10th among other weightlifters in Group C, Group A, and Group B.

Li Fabin of China, who is also the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics last year, bagged the gold medal in the men’s 61kg division. He lifted a total of 312kg with a 137kg snatch and 175kg clean & jerk.

Indonesian Eko Yuki Irawan earned the silver medal after lifting 300kg total, and another Chinese He Yueji settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 296kg.

Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Elreen Ando, also from Cebu, will compete in the 59kg women’s division of this tournament on Friday.

