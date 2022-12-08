Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano fulfill goal to go skydiving together in Dubai

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano made good on their deal to go skydiving together, as they checked the item off their bucket list during their recent trip to Dubai.

The pair, who are currently in Dubai to promote their new movie “An Inconvenient Love,” gave a peek at their skydiving adventure on their respective social media pages yesterday, Dec. 7.

Pangilinan showed the moment he was about to jump off a plane for skydiving, as seen on his Instagram page yesterday. He also described skydiving as “one of the best moments of my life” on his Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

Meanwhile, Mariano gave a glimpse of her descent to the ground on her Twitter page yesterday.

“Finally off my bucket list: skydiving,” Mariano stated.

https://twitter.com/bellemariano02/status/1600438255782342656