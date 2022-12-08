Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano fulfill goal to go skydiving together in Dubai

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano made good on their deal to go skydiving together, as they checked the item off their bucket list during their recent trip to Dubai.
The pair, who are currently in Dubai to promote their new movie “An Inconvenient Love,” gave a peek at their skydiving adventure on their respective social media pages yesterday, Dec. 7.
Pangilinan showed the moment he was about to jump off a plane for skydiving, as seen on his Instagram page yesterday. He also described skydiving as “one of the best moments of my life” on his Instagram Stories.
Meanwhile, Mariano gave a glimpse of her descent to the ground on her Twitter page yesterday.
Back in August 2021, when the two were promoting the series “He’s into Her,” Mariano mentioned that she had always wanted to go skydiving but never got the chance to do so. This prompted Pangilinan to ask her if she would be open to doing it with him, to which she answered in the affirmative.
Mariano and Pangilinan, known as the love team DonBelle, had their first onscreen teamup in the digital series “He’s into Her,” which premiered in May 2021 and ran for two seasons until last August. They also starred in the 2021 romantic drama “Love Is Color Blind” before working together again on “An Inconvenient Love.” /ra
