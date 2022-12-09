Grandmother with ovarian cancer needs urgent help

A 71-year-old grandmother from Brgy. Himensulan, San Francisco, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help for her ongoing medical treatment against the big C.

Braulia Tinao was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, Stage 3 on August 2022. A month before her diagnosis, she noticed that her abdomen is increasing in size. She also had difficulty of breathing and abdominal pain. These unusual symptoms prompted her to go to Cebu City to seek medical help. Several laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed including CT scan and biopsy. When the results came out, it showed that she has Ovarian Cancer in her left and right ovaries. This type of cancer is a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries. These cancerous cells multiply quickly and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. Treatment of this debilitating disease usually involves surgery and chemotherapy.

Because of the serious nature of her disease, Braulia’s attending physician prescribed six sessions of chemotherapy including surgery between the third and fourth sessions. Her first dose of chemotherapy was administered on September 21, 2022 and her surgery to remove her left and right ovaries is scheduled on December 9. Braulia’s treatment comprising of laboratory tests, medical procedures, chemotherapeutic drugs, and other prescribed medicines are very costly. Their estimated total cost of expenses will reach around P50,000 to P60,000 every session. Her scheduled surgery is very expensive too. They are requested to prepare at least P135,000 for her operation.

Braulia is a kindhearted and religious woman. She is also a very supportive and caring mother to her child. In addition to that, she deeply loves her two grandchildren. When asked about her wish for her treatment, Braulia replied, “I wish that many people will be touched by my story as I sincerely appeal to them to support my chemotherapy and help me in my surgical expenses.” Braulia is a housewife who takes care of the family. As a senior citizen, her husband who is now 70 years old has no fixed source of income. Their only child has no regular work. He works as a part-time construction worker. Due to Braulia’s high-priced treatment, their financial resources are really insufficient. Their family does not have much and they are now immensely challenged financially. Thus, in order to save Braulia’s life and sustain her treatment, her family is wholeheartedly pleading for financial assistance from benevolent individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.