Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament crowns first masters champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The inaugural Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament capped off successfully on Thursday evening by crowning its first masters event champion on Thursday evening, December 8, 2022, at the Naga 10-pin Bowling Center in the City of Naga City, south Cebu.

Edsel Basalo of the Team Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) emerged as the champion in the masters event by beating Rotary Club of Cebu Naga Central’s Joey Libradilla.

Basalo downed 170 pins while Libradilla finished with 156 pinfalls to finish as the first-runner-up.

Joesen Jalalain of Team Apo Cement rounded off the top three keglers in the biggest bowling tournament to happen in the city of Naga.

In the elimination round, Basalo finished second with 488 pinfalls behind top qualifier John Papellero of Team Apo Cement, who knocked down 503 pins. Basalo was ahead of Jalalain, who had 461 pinfalls, while Libradilla came in fourth with 444 pinfalls.

Basalo pocketed P5,000 purse for winning the masters event plus a trophy. Libradilla went home with P3,000, and Jalalain with P1,000 plus trophies.

On Wednesday evening, Team Apo Cement ruled the team event in this tournament co-organized by the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba), Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI), and the Rotary Cebu Naga Central.

The tournament drew 11 teams all based in the City of Naga.



