Jovit Baldivino, ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ winner, dies at 29

“Pilipinas Got Talent” grand champion and singer Jovit Baldivino has passed away, his family confirmed. He was 29 years old.

Baldivino’s partner Camille Ann Miguel took to Facebook to share her sorrow over the singer’s passing on Friday, Dec. 9. Her post is filled with comments from netizens expressing their condolences.

“ASAWA KO [crying emojis],” she wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of them together.

Camille also wrote about spending the Christmas in sorrow in a separate post, saying, “Anong sama ng papasko mo smen [crying emojis].”

The singer was reportedly confined in an intensive care unit at the Jesus of Nazareth Hospital in Batangas City, after he collapsed at an event and fell in a comatose earlier this week. Baldivino’s partner has yet to confirm the reports, however, she called out netizens to be mindful against fake news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Sa Lhat po ng nag Popost sa asawa ko siguraduhin nyong tama ang post nyo at d kau nakakatulong lalo nyo pinalalala d kau nakakatulong matuto kau humingi ng permission..wag nyo pong palalain ang sitwasyon nya,” she wrote. “makapag post lng kau…prayers po ang kailangan nmn d ang maling post nyo.”

“Pilipinas Got Talent” season two grand winner and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” alum Marcelito Pomoy expressed his grief over Baldivino’s passing, as seen in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Parekoy…. 3:33AM this morning pinipilit ka pa naming kausapin at gisingin baka magmilagro pa… sobrang sakit mawalan ng isang kaibigan,” Pomoy began. “ikaw yong taong unang sumuporta sa laban ko sa PGT.. pahinga ka na… no more pain parekoy… isa kang tunay na kaibigan… hinding hindi kita malilimutan… [crying emojis].”

Pomoy also revealed in his post that he talked to Baldivino’s family about raising funds for his recovery.

“From the day na tinakbo ka sa ICU… pinuntahan agad kita.. talked to the family if we can raise funds for you.. if we can do concert for a cause for you but its too late now… contacted all the generous and people with a big heart all over the world to help you parekoy,” the singer wrote. “[T]hank you so so much to all those who helped Jovit… thank you for being with us during Jovit’s fight.”

A former siomai vendor, Baldivino rose to fame after competing in the reality talent competition show “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010, where he eventually emerged as the grand winner.

The singer is known for his hit songs “Pusong Bato,” “Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin,” and “Mula Sa Puso,” among others. He recently appeared in an episode of the game show “Family Feud” in December 2022. EDV

