LOOK: Anne Curtis enjoys quick Tagaytay getaway with ‘cheeky girl’ Dahlia

Anne Curtis enjoyed a quick mother-and-daughter Tagaytay getaway with her daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff, whom she described as a “cheeky girl.”

Curtis showed glimpses of her bonding moments with Dahlia, as they spent their time at an amusement park and a view deck overlooking Taal Volcano, as seen on the actress and model’s Instagram page on Friday, Dec. 9.

“Quick little getaway to celebrate love with my happy little lamb. Last pic tho [laughing emoji] cheeky girl! [sparkle emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Fellow celebrities Bea Alonzo, Yassi Pressman, Nikki Gil, Karylle and Isabelle Daza couldn’t help but gush over Curtis and her “happy little lamb,” as seen in the comments in the celebrity mother’s post.

“[C]utie [heart eyes emoji],” Alonzo said.

“Baaabbyyyyyy dolll,” Pressman wrote.

“Little daldal girl [emojis],” Daza said in jest.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia, her firstborn child with husband Erwan Heussaff while staying in Australia in 2020. The couple celebrated their daughter’s second birthday in a pastel-themed birthday party in March 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Anne Curtis and Dahlia’s cutest twinning moment

Anne Curtis spends quality time with her daughter and mom

Erwan Heussaff and Dahlia delight fans with their cute father-daughter banter