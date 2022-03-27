Anne Curtis and Dahlia’s cutest twinning moment
CEBU, Philippines — Anne Curtis-Smith and her daughter Dahlia have the cutest mother and daughter matching moment.
On Instagram, the celebrity mom posted an adorable video of her and Dahlia wearing their stylish Sunday twinning dresses.
Both of them were wearing a printed long dress from Curtis and Solenn Heussaff’s fashion brand for babies, Tali Dahli.
Netizens could not get over how cute and adorable Dahlia is.
“Dahlia looks so adorable in your twinning outfit,” a netizen commented.
“My absolute favorite tandem, maman & dahling dahlia,” another one said.
Like mother, like daughter, indeed!
