Anne Curtis and Dahlia’s cutest twinning moment

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones March 27,2022 - 06:42 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Anne Curtis-Smith and her daughter Dahlia have the cutest mother and daughter matching moment.

On Instagram, the celebrity mom posted an adorable video of her and Dahlia wearing their stylish Sunday twinning dresses.

Both of them were wearing a printed long dress from Curtis and Solenn Heussaff’s fashion brand for babies, Tali Dahli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Netizens could not get over how cute and adorable Dahlia is.

“Dahlia looks so adorable in your twinning outfit,” a netizen commented.

“My absolute favorite tandem, maman & dahling dahlia,” another one said.

Like mother, like daughter, indeed!

RELATED STORIES

Anne Curtis shares adorable photos of Dahlia as little weightlifter

Anne teases return to limelight on her birthday: ‘She’s back’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy