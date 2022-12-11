Amihan, Rosal’s trough to bring rain throughout PH on Monday – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Rain is forecast throughout the whole country on Monday, due to the trough of Tropical Depression Rosal and the effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Based on Pagasa’s 4:00 p.m. weather bulletin, Rosal’s center was last located 495 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
Rosal’s trough, said Pagasa, is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms in Quirino, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Norte.
Rosa’s trough will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain in Metro Manila as well and in the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, the effects of the “amihan” where light rain is expected, will be experienced in Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
Gale warnings are still raised in the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands.
The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:
Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
