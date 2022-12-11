Amihan, Rosal’s trough to bring rain throughout PH on Monday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Rain is forecast throughout the whole country on Monday, due to the trough of Tropical Depression Rosal and the effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on Pagasa’s 4:00 p.m. weather bulletin, Rosal’s center was last located 495 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Rosal’s trough, said Pagasa, is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms in Quirino, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Norte.

Rosa’s trough will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain in Metro Manila as well and in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the effects of the “amihan” where light rain is expected, will be experienced in Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Gale warnings are still raised in the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands.

The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

RELATED STORIES

‘Amihan’ is here: Pagasa says expect cooler days ahead

Pagasa: Habagat season officially over; amihan season starts

/MUF

Click here for more weather related news.