WATCH: Rihanna finally shows baby’s face to the public

Rihanna has finally revealed the face of her firstborn with American rapper A$AP Rocky, showing their mother-and-son moment through her TikTok page on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Barbadian singer took a video of her seven-month-old son while they were inside a moving vehicle. The child was cooing and reaching towards the camera while Rihanna can be heard saying, “You’re trying to get mommy’s phone,” in the background.

“Hacked,” she wrote as caption of the video, which also marked her first post on the social media platform.

The couple, who welcomed their first child last May, has yet to make public the baby’s name.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to headline the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, earlier hinting on A$AP Rocky’s participation in her upcoming performance.

Rihanna then admitted that she still feels uneasy ahead of the show, describing her Super Bowl performance as the “biggest thing” she would ever do in her entire career.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. EDV

