Tehran doctor tortured, killed after treating wounded protesters

Dr. Aida Rostami, a 36-year-old physician, was found dead with signs of torture after being arrested for treating injured protesters in their homes.

According to Iran International, Dr. Rostami’s body had one eye removed and half of her face crushed. Her family received the body a day after she was arrested.

The Iranian government said she was killed in a car accident. However, an IranWire source said that it was “definitely” not the cause of Rostami’s death.

More details about Dr. Aida Rostami’s death

Aida Rostami, a physician arrested over treating injured protesters at their homes, was announced dead by Iran's regime. Her body showed signs of torture, with one of her eyes removed and half of her face crushed. Regime says she's killed in car accident.https://t.co/sRdhjCm9ws pic.twitter.com/igBFU6P78z — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) December 17, 2022

Iranians have been protesting for months following the death of Mahsa Amini. Many of them have sustained injuries from security forces.

However, they avoid hospitals for fear of getting detained, tortured, prosecuted, or killed. In response, a few brave medics risk their lives to help injured protesters in their homes and offices.

Dr. Rostami was one of them. On December 12, 2022, she was taking care of several wounded protesters when she ran out of medical items like sterile gas.

She left a protester’s house to get the supplies, but she was never seen until the next day. A local police station called the family and informed them that Rostami died in a car crash the previous night.

The police also told the family to retrieve her body at a morgue.

An IranWire source said: “The medical examiner told her family that they were ordered not to reveal the true cause of Aida’s death. They said that she did not die in a car accident. They killed her.”

The family had to insist before security officers allowed them to see the body.

The source added, “It is not possible that when you are driving, and you get an accident, both of your hands would break, your lower torso gets bruised, and your eye completely comes out.”

The family asked the police to show them Rostami’s vehicle and the spot where she allegedly crashed. Unfortunately, authorities declined the request.

Iran losing people fighting for freedom

Iran lost another doctor after Rostami was found tortured and dead. The family buried her in their hometown of Gorgan.

The country has lost many people fighting for their freedoms, including capable adults and innocent children.

The protests have been raging for three months since the death of Mahsa Amini. Yet, they show no signs of stopping.

RELATED STORIES

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ‘blows’

Activists claim Instagram blocking Iran protest content