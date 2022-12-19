Cebu port braces for surge in passenger volume as Holidays draw near

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is anticipating more passengers to flock to piers for this year’s Holiday season.

CPA, in a statement, said they have already activated their “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2022” campaign last December 16 as they brace for passengers heading to their hometowns for the Holidays.

The campaign involved placing all of Cebu’s ports under heightened alert status, from December 16 until January 4.

“(This is to) ensure the health, safety, security, reliability, and comfort of traveling passengers during the observance of Pasko 2022 and New Year Celebrations,” the CPA said.

Acting Deputy General Manager Glenn Castillo also said they expect an increase in the number of inbound and outbound passengers as things return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we are slowly going back to normal, CPA is expecting a significant increase in passenger traffic before the year ends,” said Castillo.

According to CPA data, they recorded a total of 2 million inbound and outbound passengers in all Cebu ports in 2019.

The numbers dipped to 304,000 in 2020, during the height of the pandemic but in 2021, it slowly rebounded to 650,000 in 2021.

In anticipation of the surge of passenger volume, CPA has deployed additional Port Security and Port Police Officers, including law enforcement officers from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine Coast Guard.

“First Aid Stations and Malasakit Help Desks will also be activated to provide passenger assistance and support for a wide range of travel needs,” CPA added.

/dcb