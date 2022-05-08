Nearly 100,000 passengers left Cebu ports from May 4-7 — CPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About 100,000 outbound passengers filled Cebu ports days ahead of the May 9, 2022 local and national elections.

Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) spokesperson Mary Knoll Bolasa said they logged a total of 98,427 outbound passengers from May 4 to May 7.

A total of 29,679 passengers flocked various Cebu Ports on Friday, May 7.

The bulk or a total of 22,142 outbound passengers logged on the same period passed through Cebu City Pier 1.

Data from the CPA also shows that a total of 78,687 people came to Cebu during the same period. Majority or 22,712 of these also arrived in Cebu on Friday.

Bolasa said though they did not implement an Oplan for the elections, the CPA had deployed port police officers and security personnel to man the port especially a week before the election day.

She also reminded those who would be coming back to Cebu to secure or book their tickets ahead of time to prevent from being stranded.

“Kasagaran mastranded gud kana moanha sa pantalan nga wala’y tickets, unya fully-booked na ang mga barko,” she told CDN Digital.

(Many of those who would be stranded are those who would go to the ports without any tickets, and the boats are already fully booked.)

It would also help to be at the ports hours before their scheduled trips.

Health authorities continue to remind the public to observe the minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks.

