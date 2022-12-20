Drug reformists from Malabuyoc among beneficiaries of PRO-7’s ‘Baktinabangay’ program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ten individuals, including the three drug reformists, were chosen as the beneficiaries of the ‘Baktinabangay’ program, a hog growing venture, of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and partner stakeholders.

One of the drug reformists who received this hog growing livelihood is Christopher Jadrake, 38, a resident of Barangay Montaneza in Malabuyoc town, southwestern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Arja Grandiano, chief of Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station, said that Jadrake was their drug surrenderer in 2016. Since then, he completed the drug rehabilitation program of the government.

Six years later, he stood with his commitment for change. He did not go back to his illegal activity. He was with two other drug reformists who complied with the requirements necessary to be chosen as the beneficiary of the ‘Baktinabangay’ program.

“Aside sa drug reformist sila naa tay mga parameters one of which is katong ang tangkal, nga gi-require sa atong mga technicians i-check gyud kung makapasar ba unya naay prescribed nga sizes pud each baktin kung unsay size nga pwede sila ma accommodate or kung pila kabuok ang ma accommodate, naay mga requirements ang atong mga technicians nga pwede maka-avail ang mga beneficiaries”, Grandiano said.

“Katong mga technicians nato mao na siya ang mag-monitor kung mahimo weekly bisitahon gyud na para ma guide nato atong mga beneficiary unsaon gyud ang insakto nga pagbuhi sa baboy”, Rolando Tambago, president of Virginia Farms Inc., said.

To date, Malabuyoc has 319 drug reformists.

The launching that happened on Monday, December 19, 2022, was held in coordination with a private company and the government officials of Malabuyoc town. At least 10 chosen recipients received piglets, including the three drug reformists.

Under this project, these beneficiaries will be given piglets to raise. The feeding company will supply the feeds, medicines, and technical assistance crucial for hogs to grow healthy. The company will later buy these hogs in a guaranteed price range.

‘Baktinabangay’ is a livelihood program proposed by Lieutenant Grondiano, as support to the PNP’s nationwide implementation of the Buhay ay Ingatan, Drogay Ayawan (BIDA). Its primary beneficiaries are the town’s drug reformists.

