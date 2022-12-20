Truck driver involved in Talisay City accident to be released

Cebu City, Philippines—The driver of the trailer truck that two men riding a motorcycle crashed into last Monday dawn, December 19, 2022, in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, will be released on Tuesday afternoon, December 20.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, confirmed this, adding that the families of the two riders who died in the accident decided not to file a complaint against the driver, identified as Sannie Bucar.

“Ang family sa victims dili na mupadayon og file og kaso. Magpatabang ra gasto sa lubong.” Caballes said.

(The family of the victims decided not to file a case. They just need help for the expenses for the burial [of the dead])

Bucar was detained after the two motorcycle riders, Arab Basher, the motorcycle driver, and Miguel Mariano, the back rider, died due to injuries from the accident.

Bucar told police that he made a quick stop in the area to drop off his son close to their home when the motorcycle the victims were riding rammed into the truck.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was travelling fast when it hit the truck while traversing northbound. The two fatalities had no safety helmets on.

According to the cousin of Mariano, a certain John, the two riders came from a drinking spree in Barangay Calajoan in Minglanilla town before the accident happened. Mariano left together with his friends and told his family that they will take Basher home in a nearby village.

They were with other men onboard a different motorcycle who, according to witnesses, left when the accident happened.

