DILG to launch BIDA program in Cebu City this November.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has assured the national government, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), of the city’s support in the preparations for the grand launch of the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

According to a statement from the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), Rama committed this to DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan; Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs Francisco Cruz; and DILG Officer-in-Charge City Director Dr. Neila Aquino in their courtesy call to Rama on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The DILG is set to launch the BIDA nationwide this Nov. 26, 2022, and Cebu City will host the Visayas, representing Regions 6, 7, and 8.

According to Aquino, they have already spoken and made arrangements with the in-charge of the Offices of the City Administrator, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Transportation, and Substance Abuse and Prevention.

The BIDA launching will be held at Plaza Independencia where it is scheduled to gather five thousand participants from the three regions in the Visayas.

The event will include a Fun Run, cycling, and Zumba, among other activities.

The DILG launched the BIDA program in Manila last Oct. 7, together with the Philippine National Police Chief Police General Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr. and DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez.

/dbs