Ryco, the hit-and-run victim, is now feeling better and is scheduled for surgery

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ryco, the dog who was a victim of a hit-and-run incident, is feeling a lot better and is getting ready for surgery.

Hope for Strays Cebu told CDN Digital that the fund-raising efforts they did was successful as they were able to raise enough funds to take care of Ryco’s surgery and medication.

As of April 4, 2022, Ryco is said to be in better shape and is now waiting for a date for his leg surgery.

It can be recalled that Ryco was rescued by Hope for Strays last March 25, 2022 after a concerned citizen reached out to the group.

READ: A dog who is a hit-and-run victim needs help

He was reportedly hit by a speeding car, which resulted in a broken limb. Ryco lost so much blood due to the accident.

“So far, he is responding well to medications. Ryco is a very friendly dog. The swelling has also subsided a little,” said the organization.

While waiting for his surgery, Ryco is now able to move around a little and mingle with some of the staff at the veterinary clinic where he is currently confined.

“The vet team is doing everything that they can to ensure that he will be ready for his operation. Thanks, Doc Jun and the team!” said one of the Facebook posts of Hope for Strays Cebu.

We will be praying for your fast recovery, Ryco!

/bmjo