Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Samar
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Samar on Friday, December 2, 2022, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs detected the quake at 4:18 a.m. and traced the epicenter five kilometers northeast of Talalora, Samar.
The earthquake was tectonic in nature and had a depth of focus of 137 kilometers.
Phivolcs reported the following Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – San Roque, Northern Samar
Intensity I – Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Javier, Leyte
No aftershocks and damage are expected, Phivolcs said.
