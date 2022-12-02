Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Samar

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | December 02,2022 - 09:38 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Samar on Friday, December 2, 2022, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs detected the quake at 4:18 a.m. and traced the epicenter five kilometers northeast of Talalora, Samar.

The earthquake was tectonic in nature and had a depth of focus of 137 kilometers.

Phivolcs reported the following Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – San Roque, Northern Samar

Intensity I – Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Javier, Leyte

No aftershocks and damage are expected, Phivolcs said.

RELATED STORY:

Earthquake preparedness saves lives: What to do