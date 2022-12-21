Mandaue BJMP to inmates’ family: Wait for schedule of in-person visitation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines—The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City is advising the family of the inmates to wait for the schedule of in-person visitation of each inmate this Christmas and New Year.

Lawyer Jonathan Baltar, BJMP-Mandaue Jail Superintendent, said that they continue to prepare the schedules and will release it once it is done.

Baltar said the scheduling is done to prevent the influx of people, especially since the facility is not that big and cannot accommodate a lot of visitors.

in-person visitation resumed on November 14 but whole day contact visitation will be implemented on December 24 and 25 and December 31 and January 1, said Baltar.

Currently, contact visitation are scheduled in the afternoon.

Only immediate family members will be allowed and each inmate will only be given 30 minutes. Visitors must present a vaccination card indicating that they are fully vaccinated.

“Pinaka purpose gyud is to maintain the mental health of the PDLs. Mura na pod og family day nila,” said Baltar.

Baltar said that hand-on food is still implemented and will be allowed every morning.

Conjugal Visit

Meanwhile, the conjugal visit will resume on December 24, as indicated in the memorandum issued by the BJMP.

Baltar said that they have prepared two rooms.

Aside from the vaccination card, visitors need to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours or antigen test taken within 24 hours upon entry.

Moreover, Baltar said that visitors are also required to present other documents such as a marriage certificate, among others.

Conjugal visit would also last up to 30 minutes.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

In-person visitation of Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory postponed for now