Hontiveros proposes financial incentives for Cebuano SEA Games medalists

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros proposed a resolution to grant a total of P500,000 financial incentives to eight Cebuano athletes who bagged medals in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last May 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The city council will tackle the resolution during its regular session on Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022.

Hontiveros, in his resolution, identified the athletes as Alexis Sy (silver medal for bowling); Wilbert Aunzo (one silver and one bronze medal for dancesport); Pearl Marie Cañeda (one silver and one bronze for dancesport); Angelo Marquez (one gold and one silver for dancesport); Lois Kaye Go (bronze for golf); Rheyjey Ostoute (bronze for sepak takraw); Elreen Ando (silver for weightlifting), and Ronil Tubog (silver for wrestling).

The 31st SEA Games was held in Hanoi, Vietnam last May 12 to 23, 2022, with 11 participating countries, including the Philippines.

The country wound up fourth place with a total of 52 gold, 70 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Of the total number, Hontiveros, vice chairman of the council’s Committee on Youth and Sports Development, emphasized that Cebu City athletes were able to garner eight medals.

City Ordinance No. 2485 provides for the financial incentives to Cebu City athletes who garnered medals in Olympic Games, Asian Games, and the SEA Games, including the paralympic competitions.

The councilor, in his resolution, also said that the City Treasurers Office issued two certificate of availability of funds to cover the financial incentives of these eight Cebuano medalists.

