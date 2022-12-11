In-person visitation of Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory postponed for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The in-person visitation at the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory is postponed for now since the management continues to address the concern that they had during the 4-day dry run last Nov. 29 to Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 3.

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Bation, information officer of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, said that they still had yet to determine the date of resumption of the visitation.

However, they assured that they would pursue this in due time.

Within this 4-day visitation, the facility’s Security and Control, particularly the Searcher Section, assessed that the registration was time-consuming considering the volume of visitors coming in the city jail. and that was why the management was still on the process of addressing this concern to make the process smooth in the coming days.

The in-person visitation at the city jail was suspended at the height of the pandemic as they feared transmission of the virus inside the jail.

So, they shifted to e-dalaw where they allowed inmates to video call their respective families as scheduled.

However, the city jail’s e-dalaw was again suspended for a few weeks after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette last Dec. 16, 2021.

The visitation was again back a few weeks after the connectivity issues were resolved.

/dbs