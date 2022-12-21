Inaugural Binukbukay sa VelPal 2 unfolds Dec 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 15 amateur bouts will be featured in the first “Binukbukay sa VelPal 2” on December 22, 2022, Thursday, at the VelPal 2 Pinggan in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

The amateur boxing fight card is co-promoted by the G-Sports and Entertainment of sportsman Gerry Canonigo and the 10,000BC Boxing Promotions.

The card is part of Canonigo and G-Sports’ ambitious goal of establishing a grassroots boxing program and sports events in Minglanilla town.

Canonigo and G-Sports are currently holding a basketball tournament, the MGBL which drew over 40 teams from various parts of Cebu.

Meanwhile, the 15 amateur bouts will feature young aspiring boxers from Mandaue, Consolacion, Cebu City, Minglanilla, Dalaguete, and Talisay City.

The card pits John Gabriel Tan vs. Albert Borbo, Rashel Echavez vs. Ryan Gabril Jr., Aulrich Calinga vs. Khyl Suico, Zach Calinga vs. John Portillano, Jade Luchavez vs. Noel Semblante, Kent Jay Calinawan vs. Joebert Boncales, Azie Calinga vs. Rodulfo Medalla, Junnel Managaytay vs. Jimms Andaya, Mark Philip Yray vs. Janjan Puno, Egie Maquines vs. Rodel Tillor, Justin Trazo vs. Keith Delara, Junnel Dejamo vs. Michael Omallao, Juperson Trazo vs. Rolando Escorel, Johnrey Labajo vs. Angelus Dumaguit, and Michael Angelo Arcillas vs. Sherwin Dacullo.

The curtain raiser starts at 5:00 P.M. /rcg

