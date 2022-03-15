Far from over: Ahong files another criminal case vs 7 Lapu village chiefs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Another criminal case was filed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan against seven barangay captains who earlier filed a complaint against him before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

This time, Chan filed a case of Grave Oral Defamation in relation to Cyber Crime Prevention Act against Association of Barangay Council (ABC) president and Bankal Barangay Captain Eduardo Cuizon, Gun-ob Barangay Captain Eleonor Fontanoza, Looc Barangay Captain Regina Ybañez, Tungasan Barangay Captain Triponia Abayan, Subabasbas Barangay Captain Joselito Tibon, Canjulao Barangay Captain Reynaldo Tampus, and Maribago Barangay Captain Rosalino Abing.

The case was filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Chan said that he filed the case against the barangay captains for fabricating stories and allegations against him.

The barangay captains earlier filed a complaint of Malversation of Public Funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against the mayor, members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), and the winning bidder over the alleged questionable purchases the city made of COVID-19 related items that amounted to more than P47 million.

“So mao ni ang atong i-file karon gumikan sa ilang pagtumo-tumo, paghimo ug bakak nga pasangil, pagpakauwaw kanato nga dili tinood ang mga pasangil nga gi-file diri kanato,” Chan said.

Aside from the mayor, the members of the BAC will also file the same case against the barangay captains.

Lawyer James Allan Sayson, who serves as the chairman of BAC, said that they choose to include the provisions of Cyber Libel in the case after the said allegation against them was posted in the social media accounts of the respondents.

“Ang atong gi-file is in relation to cyber libel kay ila man gi-post online. Unya ang imposition ani is mas taas ang penalty,” Sayson said.

The allegation, Sayson said, has also tainted their reputation, which he describes as having no basis at all.

Sayson also said that being a recipient of the Good Financial Housekeeping from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), validates that the Chan administration had managed well the city’s funds.

“Ang gisulti gyud mismo sa regional director sa DILG-7 kay gi-congratulate ta niya kay very transparent ang atoang pagpanggobyerno,” he added.

In an earlier interview, Cuizon said that the DILG award does not clear the observation of the Commission on Audit (COA) over the questionable transactions that the city has entered into. /rcg

