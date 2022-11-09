Mandaue City College eyes full face-to-face classes by Feb 2023 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City College (MCC) is eyeing to implement full face-to-face classes in the second semester of next year.

MCC is currently implementing blended learning, a combination of limited in-person classes and online classes.

One of the main reasons why the school is implementing blended learning is because of the lack of classrooms.

MCC has a population of about 2,200 students and only has 16 instructional classrooms.

The city government is already planning to transfer the office of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to the Norkis Park in barangay Looc so that the MCC can use the TEAM’s building and space that is located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex compound.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC OIC Administrator, said that the spaces occupied by TEAM presently could be converted into additional classrooms.

Mayol said they have already obtained a clearance from the city government regarding the school’s implementation of blended learning and will be submitting it to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for information purposes.

Mayol said that they are eyeing conducting full face-to-face classes in the second semester that will start in February 2023.

Moreover, Mayol said that blended learning is conducted to enable students and the school to adjust and be more prepared for the full in-person classes.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

4 Mandaue schools can’t implement full face-to-face classes, ask for blended learning instead