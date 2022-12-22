Truck boy robbed, injured near Cebu pier while sleeping inside truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police are working to identify a robber who victimized a truck boy near the pier area in Cebu City on Thursday dawn, December 22, 2022.

Investigators from the Mabolo Police Station confirmed that they received a robbery alarm past 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Enrique Manolong of the Mabolo Police Station said their investigating team identified the victim as Jeffrey Angoring, 20, a truck boy from Abuyog town in Leyte.

Initial investigations showed that Angoring was sleeping inside a truck parked near Pier 4 in Barangay Carreta when the robber struck.

Angoring tried to fight back against the suspect but the latter turned out to be armed, and shot the truck boy in retaliation.

The suspect immediately fled after firing and failed to take away valuables from Angoring and those stored inside the truck.

Manolong said Angoring is now confined at the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue BJMP to inmates’ family: Wait of schedule for in-person visitation