Inasal na Manok among ‘Best Dishes in the World for 2022’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An iconic dish in the Visayas was hailed as among the world’s best dishes for this year.

International food authority and guide TasteAtlas unveiled its Best Dishes of the World in 2022 on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Philippines’ entry was no other than the Inasal na Manok, the Visayas’ name for grilled chicken.

Inasal na Manok, whose origins came from Bacolod City in Western Visayas, ranked 35th in the list of 100 best dishes, with a rating of 4.63. It came next to Frango Assado Com Piri Piri, also a traditional chicken dish from Portugal.

“Inasal na manok is a unique Filipino grilled chicken dish which originated in Bacolod and became the signature dish of the entire Visayas region. It employs various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger,” TasteAtlas said.

TasteAtlas cited the annatto-infused oil in brushing the chicken meat during grilling, which makes it appetizing inside and outside.

In 2022, the City of Bacolod declared the dish an important cultural property, they added.

Japan’s karē, also known as Japanese-style curry, bested all other dishes registered in TasteAtlas as it emerged at the top of the list.

Karē got a rating of 4.92.

TasteAtlas revealed the full list of winners on December 22 for their 2022 TasteAtlas Awards. Aside from the Best Dishes of the World category, they also have the World’s Best Cuisines and World’s Best Local Restaurants.

