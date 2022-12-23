Gale warnings up over Luzon, Visayas seaboards amid strong northeast monsoon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Friday, December 23, 2022, gale warnings over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas due to the strong northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.

The state weather bureau also said that the northeast monsoon, or the cold wind blowing from Siberia and China, will cause cloudy skies and rain in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

“Dahil po sa paglakas ng amihan or northeast monsoon, ay mayroon tayong gale warning sa mas maraming lugar sa Luzon, and even Visayas,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja.

(Because of the strong amihan or northeast monsoon, we have raised a gale warning over more parts of Luzon, and even Visayas).

According to Pagasa, gale warnings were raised over the coasts of the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Aurora

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Quezon, including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate, including Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Romblon, Marinduque

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Capiz

Antique

Aklan

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island

Palawan, including Calamian

Cuyo

Kalayaan Islands

Estreja said strong waves as high as to 5.5 meters are anticipated over the seaboards of these areas which pose danger to small sea vessels and fisherfolks. Suspension of sea travel is likewise possible under this conditions, he added.

“Delikado ang pag-alon na ito lalo na sa maliit na sasakyan pandagat at sa ating kababayan na nangingisda, so mayroon din tayong tsansa ng sea travel suspensions. Asahan natin sa susunod na araw, dahil sa bugso ng amihan, hanggang sa Pasko po [ay] makakaranas pa rin ng matataas na pag-aalon ang mga baybayin ng Luzon, Visayas, and even yung eastern section ng Mindanao”, added Estreja.

(These waves are dangerous, especially for those with small sea crafts and our Filipino fisherfolk, so there is also a chance of sea travel suspension. We can expect that in the following days, due to a northeast monsoon surge, until Christmas Day, the coasts of Luzon, Visayas and even the eastern section of Mindanao will still see high waves.)

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) will affect Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of Bicol Region, Pagasa noted. Overcast skies and heavy rain may be expected in these areas, thus, the state weather service advised residents of possible flash floods and landslides.

Estreja, however, said that the LPA will likely dissipate within the next two to three days.

On the forecast temperatures for Friday, Pagasa released the following:

Metro Manila: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

