Policeman, 2 others wounded by stray bullets from gang gunfight in Parian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least three adults, including a policeman, were wounded after a gunfight among ‘gangs’ erupted along Mabini Street in Brgy. Pari-an, Cebu City early Thursday morning, Dec. 22.

Police in Pari-an Police Station said that the gunfight on Thursday occurred around 5:30 a.m., a few hours after the Misa de Gallo was held in nearby Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

They also said that all three wounded individuals were not involved in the gunfight and were just hit by stray bullets.

Police identified them as Police Executive Master Sergeant Vincent Villarin Aguanta, an officer assigned at Consolacion Police Station, Donna Blair Saavedra Banzon, and Anthony Bolocon Corro.

According to initial findings, Aguanta who resides in Mabini Street, was cleaning his car that morning when one of the bullets fired went through his arm.

The two other victims, Banzon and Corro, also sustained gunshot wounds. Both Banzon and Corro were on their way home to Barangay Tejero after attending the Misa de Gallo at the Cathedral.

A bullet hit Banzon on her left chin while another went through the left portion of Corro’s back.

All three victims are still confined in various hospitals for their treatment.

In the meantime, police believed that the gunfight involved a gang of young adults. They are now determining the identities of the individuals behind it so they can file formal complaints against them.

/dbs